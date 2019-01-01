Tusker striker Timothy Otieno sets a target of 18 goals this season

The ex-Gor Mahia striker scored yet again as the brewers ended their bad run against Zoo Kericho with a 1-0 victory

Tusker FC striker Timothy Otieno says he is aiming at scoring eighteen goals in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

The former Gor Mahia striker was on target against Zoo Kericho on Sunday, helping the team to their first ever victory against the hosts at the Kericho Green Stadium. Otieno says he is happy with the outcome and that the win is a boost to the brewers.

Article continues below

“We came here (Kericho) for maximum points and I am happy we have achieved just that. It was not an easy match, they played well, pressing us from the word go but we also stuck to our game plan. It is what we needed and I believe it will boost our chances of challenging for the league.

“I am aiming at scoring eighteen goals this season; it will not be easy, but with the help of my teammates I can definitely achieve that,” Otieno told Goal.

Tusker is currently third in the 18-team table with 22 points, three behind leaders Mathare United.