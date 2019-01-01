Tusker silence Wazito FC to go top as Ulinzi Stars condemn struggling Chemelil Sugar

The Brewers, who have played three more matches than Gor Mahia, go top of the KPL table with 27 points one more than Kakamega Homeboyz

have condemned Wazito FC to a second straight defeat after a 1-0 Kenyan Premier League ( ) win in Machakos on Wednesday.

Eric Ambunya's only goal in the mid-week clash was enough to guide Tusker to the top of the table as Wazito remain at the 12th position.

After a goalless draw in the first half, the Brewers took the lead in the 73rd minute when Ambunya collected George Odhiambo' backheel pass and planted the ball into Wazito's net.

Nicholas Madoya wasted a 28th minute chance for Tusker while Elvis Rupia could not put the hosts ahead with a 30th-minute open opportunity.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, continued with their good run in the league with a 4-1 win against Zoo FC.

Youngster Bensom Omala grabbed himself a hat-trick with Salim Hamisi scoring the fourth as Dennis Ongeri got the only one for the Kericho-based side.

Omala got the opener in the 24th minute as he easily tapped the ball in after connecting well with a cross from Villa Oruchum. It took him another 10 minutes to score the second goal for the Powermen who looked a more determined side in the first half.

Omala started from where he had ended and added the third just three minutes after the resumption of the second half.

Ongeri scored the only goal for Zoo in the 74th minute but Western Stima were not yet done with them as they added the fourth inside the added minutes via Hamisi.

At Muhoroni Stadium, romped to a 4-1 win against struggling Sugar.

Enosh Ochieng's brace, John Kago and Ezekiel Okare's one each goal were enough to hand Ulinzi Stars their win while David Simiyu scored the goal for the winless Chemelil Sugar.

Ochieng started his exploits in the fifth minute after he collected Ibrahim Shambi's pass and slotted home to unsettle the home side.

The 2018/19 KPL top scorer added the second from the spot in the 20th minute after Ulinzi Stars won a penalty. It was Shambi who was brought down by Chemelil Sugar's goalkeeper Bernard Onunga and Ochieng did not err from the spot and condemned his former side with a second goal.

Kago, who had undergone some medical attention before after colliding with Felix Otuoma, scored the third for the Soldiers at the half-hour mark.

The Sugar Millers pulled one in the 83rd minute when Simiyu ably connected to Richard Otii's pass and beat Jacktone Odhiambo in Ulinzi Stars' goal.

But it took only a minute for the visitors to stretch their lead further when Okare scored their fourth goal.