Tusker set to appoint Kimanzi, Sofapaka target Gor Mahia’s Onyango - Reports

The former Mathare United coach is available after leaving the Harambee Stars on mutual consent a few days ago

Immediate former Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi is reportedly on his way back to .

Kimanzi left his position at the national side just a few days after beating Zambia in an international friendly at Nyayo Stadium on October 9.

Numerous reports have linked the former captain and coach to the Tusker job ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Football Federation Premier League.

Currently, the Ruaraka side is under the leadership of Robert Matano, who is understood to be recuperating in hospital after falling ill a week ago.

Should Kimanzi be appointed the Brewers’ coach, it will be the second time he is replacing Matano at the club. Before the 2014 season began, he was appointed to replace the veteran coach who had overseen the 2013 season in which the club struggled and finished fifth.

Tusker then had a poor season that saw them finish 18 points below champions despite being winners in the 2011 and in the 2012 season.

Kimanzi then landed the Tusker job after beating former AFC coaches Jan Koops and Zdravko Logarusic, who were the front runners at the time.

Tusker last won the title in 2016 and have failed to dislodge Gor Mahia in the subsequent four seasons as they have come close on those occasions.

Since Tusker have been participating only in one domestic competition, their main priority has always been the Premier League title.

The 11-time champions have been pulling out of the FKF competition and focused majorly on the league which guarantees the winner a Caf berth.

As was the case in the 2019/20 season, Tusker will face Gor Mahia in the league-opening encounter on November 20. Last season, they lost the opener by a 5-2 margin in Kisumu as K’Ogalo eventually cruised to retain the title.

Meanwhile, other reports indicate are targeting Gor Mahia’s winger Samuel Onyango. Batoto ba Mungu have already signed Lawrence Juma from the league champions and going by the rumours it seems they are not done yet with transfer business.

The 2009 winners have already signed eight players and the former winger is said to be the remaining top target before the transfer window shuts.