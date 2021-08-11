Tusker set eyes on Bwire, Osok and Njuguna in bid to strengthen squad

The Brewers hope to have a far better team before they engage in continental football in the next campaign

As the Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign is set to end this month, Tusker have already identified three players to hopefully bolster their squad for the 2021/22 season.

Goal understands John Njuguna of Ulinzi Stars, former Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya international Brian Bwire, and Teddy Osok, have been listed as potential new players.

Osok is currently unattached after he left Zambian Super League side Kitwe United, and the Kenya U23 star could replace Hashim Sempala, whose Tusker contract recently ended.

"The three have been identified by our technical bench as players with the ability to make us strong and, thus, will be approached for talks in the transfer window. Our eyes are on them," a source at the club told Goal.

Osok - who has played for the junior national sides but is yet to feature for the senior side despite a number of call ups - has Premier League experience, having played for Nairobi Stima, Gor Mahia, KCB, Sofapaka, and Wazito FC.

Apart from Bwire, Osok and Njuguna, Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been linked with a move to the Ruaraka club. Charles Momanyi, who is set to leave Gor Mahia at the end of the season, is understood to be on his way to the 2012 Premier League champions too.

Tusker are also keen to have Clyde Senaji back after his contract with AFC Leopards ended in June. Senaji grew into one of the most reliable players for Ingwe and earned a national call up for the African Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo in Lome.

Initially, Goal had reported that Robert Matano's side are keen on signing Elvis Rupia - who has scored 16 goals in the ongoing campaign - from AFC Leopards too.

Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure, George Odhiambo, and Chris Onyango are players that the top-side are keen to release and create space for new ones.

Tusker - on top with 58 points - are engaged in a tight title race with KCB, who are second with one fewer point.

The Brewers secured the Caf Champions League slot and thus will need to sign players that are experienced enough to push for their continental ambitions.