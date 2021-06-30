Tusker secure Caf Champions League ticket, Kariobangi Sharks stun AFC Leopards

FKF had given June 30 as the deadline for clubs to fight for the continental title and the Brewers have grabbed it as they sit top

Tusker secured the Caf Champions League ticket after beating Ulinzi Stars 4-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Afrha Stadium on Wednesday.

Boniface Onyango scored Ulinzi's opener before the Brewers launched a comeback and found the back of the net courtesy of Brian Birgen's own goal and strikes from Brian Marita, Chris Onyango and Kepha Okoth.

Sammy Meja saved Tusker in the fifth minute when his timely goal-line clearance swept the ball away after Oscar Wamalwa had threatened to put Ulinzi Stars ahead. However, the home side grabbed the opener in the 11th minute when Onyango headed home from a corner kick.

In the 14th minute, James Saruni - in Ulinzi Stars' goal - stretched to parry the ball away from finding its way to the top corner from Henry Meja's effort. Birgen scored an own goal in the 24th minute when he attempted to clear Luke Namanda's cross into the Ulinzi Stars' area. Faraj Odeny came within inches of putting Tusker ahead with a diving header after being set up by Meja.

Tusker managed to score the second goal in the 46th minute when Marita tapped home after Meja did well to create space in the flanks before he delivered a cross that found Marita at a better goalscoring position.

In a move to strengthen his midfield, Robert Matano made two changes as he introduced Humphrey Mieno and Boniface Muchiri in the places of Marita and Odeny in the 56th minute.

The Brewers' handwork was paid back with two quick goals in the dying minutes of the second half when Onyango and Okoth scored to stretch the scoreline far from Ulinzi Stars' reach. The win took Tusker to the continental stage for the first time since they did so when they lifted the 2016 Premier League title.

At Ruaraka, KCB fought back to secure a 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar.

Ronack Elvis scored the opening goal for Nzoia Sugar in the 19th minute after he headed home after the Sugar Millers began the game as the dominant side. In the 42nd minute, Felicien Okanda was yellow-carded for a dangerous foul on KCB's Baraka Badi.

Two minutes to the end of the first half, KCB restored parity through Reagan Otieno, who rose high enough to connect with a ball delivered into the box by Otieno.

KCB took the lead in the first minute of added time in the first half after Simon Munala converted a penalty. The lead was acquired courtesy of KCB's pressure on the Sugar Millers in the last five minutes of the first half.

The Bankers were able to withstand pressure from the visitors for the entire second half to secure the win and remain in second place on the log.

At Thika Stadium, AFC Leopards were defeated by a 1-0 margin by Kariobangi Sharks. Erick Kapaito - now with 16 league goals - scored for William Muluya's side in the 71st minute.