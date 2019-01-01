Tusker retires jersey number 17 in honor of Lloyd Wahome

Wahome has played for only three teams in the KPL-Mathare United, Gor Mahia and Tusker

has retired jersey number 17 in honor of long-serving midfielder, Lloyd Wahome.

Wahome played his last game for the 2016 Kenyan champions in a 2-1 defeat to AFC on Saturday.

The midfielder is set t make a move to the National Super League side, Wazito FC after almost eight years of dedicated service at the Ruaraka.

Before the impending move, Wahome had only featured for two teams, and in the top tier

As a result, the Brewers retired his shirt number as a sign of respect after almost a decade of dedicated service.

Wahome is expected to move to Wazito during the mid-season transfer window set to open in March