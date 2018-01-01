Tusker raid KCB for second straight win and add more miseries on coach Frank Ouna

KCB head coach Frank Ouna has every reason to be worried following his team's 3-1 defeat to Tusker FC on Saturday.

Llyod Wahome gave the eleven-time league champions a deserved lead in the 6th minute, but Simon Abuko leveled matters ten minutes later. Sydney Ochieng made it 2-1 in favour of the brewers with twenty minutes gone before Timothy Otieno scored the team's third with fourteen minutes to go.

At the Kasarani Stadium, Kariobangi Sharks collected their maiden league win against Gor Mahia. A Duke Abuya strike in the 17th minute was all the Shield Cup winners needed to register their win, with K’Ogalo recording their second loss already this season.

Francis Kimanzi led Mathare United continued giving the best in the league after defeating Posta Rangers 2-1. A sumptuous free-kick by Kevin Kimani gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 20th minute, before Cliff Nyakeya doubled the advantage with 53 minutes gone. The hosts scored what turned to be a consolation in the 75th minute by Dennis Ongeri.

In other results, Mount Kenya United's downfall continued after conceding two goals against Chemelil Sugar in another KPL match staged at Chemelil Sports Complex. Sony Sugar also registered a 2-1 win against Zoo Kericho.

Kakamega Homeboyz came from a goal down to share spoils with Nzoia Sugar in a one all draw same result as the game between Bandari and Western Stima.