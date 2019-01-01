Tusker not focusing on Gor Mahia despite being second in KPL – Matano

The Brewers coach insists their main focus is to win matches in the league and not to focus on leaders K’Ogalo

FC coach Robert Matano has stated they are focused on winning their matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and not looking at table-toppers .

The Brewers moved second on the 17-team league table with 24 points, one less than the Kenyan champions after edging out FC 1-0 in a match played at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

Matano has now said the Brewers are very much focused on getting maximum points from their matches and not following what Gor Mahia are doing.

“I am very happy we are now sitting second on the league table,” Matano told Goal after the match at Ruaraka.

“We are not focusing on leaders Gor Mahia but taking each match at a time. My main focus is to push the team to achieve more because we normally make silly mistakes in matches, things we should not be doing at the top level.

“We can do better and should be sitting somewhere better in the league, should we avoid committing silly mistakes which have always come to affect our result, I am working hard that every player understands how serious it is to make such mistakes and I know things will be okay soon.”

Despite playing at their home ground, Matano did not mince his words by attacking the state of the pitch, saying it should not be used to host KPL matches.

“I am very disappointed with the status of the field,” Matano continued. “Like today [Sunday] as a coach I can't blame any player because of not making an accurate pass, the state of the pitch was very bad.

“I want to beg the Kenyan government to talk, act and build stadiums. It a pit since I was young and playing football, the government has only been talking about building new stadium facilities which we have never seen.”

The defeat left Bandari in 13th position on 12 points from 11 matches.