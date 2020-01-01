Tusker must stay focused and sober despite Ulinzi Stars draw – Matano

The Brewers coach insists his players must not lose focus after their battling draw against the Soldiers on Sunday

coach Robert Matano has challenged his charges to stay focused despite dropped points against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Brewers were keen to return to the summit of the log against the Soldiers but found themselves trailing in the first half courtesy of a well-taken effort from striker Enosh Ochieng.

However, lead striker Timothy Otieno levelled the scores for the Brewers and the match ended 1-1 thus denying them (Tusker) a chance to dislodge Kakamega from the top of the 17-team table.

The result has not affected coach Matano who says his players must not lose focus because they dropped the two points.

“It was a good display from my boys, they pushed hard and tried their best and I am happy we got a draw,” Matano told Goal.

“My main worry is my players should not lose focus because of the result, I know we have been on a good run but a draw is not a bad result so my players should focus and plan to get a win in the next match.

“The moment you start thinking of dropped points or looking at the table then you will lose focus and it might work against you. We did very well against a very organised Ulinzi Stars side and my players should take that as a challenge they managed to control.”

The draw left Tusker in third position on 38 points, same as , who are second while Homeboyz are top on 39 points.