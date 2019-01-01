Tusker move joint top with an emphatic victory against Sofapaka

Timothy Otieno pulled the Brewers from the trenches with an equalizer with a vicious shot just two minutes after the restart

Tusker moved joint top with Mathare United in the Kenyan Primer League following a 3-2 win over Sofapaka on Saturday.

The Brewers came from a goal to register a third successive win as Sofapaka pick a second league defeat at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Sofapaka, aside weighed down by three consecutive draws is yet to register maximum points this season, save for a 2-1 win over Mount Kenya in the season opener. Bandari beat them 2-1 then Melis Medo side settled for an identical 2-2 draws against AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars before the American tactician dropped another two crucial points against Western Stima.

Sofapaka took the lead with six minutes to the break after John Avire’s well-driven shot from 25-yard, but Tusker produced a sterling second-half performance as they repelled an attack by the cats.

Avire was set by Dennis Odhiambo-short pass and the former Nakumatt stars drilled a shot past on charging Tusker defenders to hand Batoto Ba Mungu’s slim lead heading into the break.

Sofapaka found themselves trailing just eight minutes after the restart: former Gor Mahia striker Timothy Otieno pulled the Brewers from the trenches with an equalizer with a vicious shot just two minutes after the restart.

John Kamau then shot Robert Matano side to the lead after he picked a Boniface Muchiri cross to head home two four minutes later.

Justine Omary tripled Tusker advantage with another delicious shot that found Batoto Ba Mungu keeper off his line as Tusker sealed a vital away victory.

Omary added a second only that this time around, he scored in his own net, but even that extra effort from the opponent was not enough to save Sofapaka from Tusker.

Tusker Starting XI: Emry Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Sammy Meja, Justine Omary, Hashim Sempala, Lloyd Wahome, Peter Nzuki, Sydney Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri, Timothy Otieno, David Juma.