Tusker’s Matano explains why he wants to leave despite FKF Premier League success

The coach has cited lack of appreciation as one of the reasons he will leave the champions

Experienced tactician Robert Matano has stated he is leaving Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker.

In a post-match address after leading his side to a 2-0 win over Posta Rangers and consequently defending the league title on Sunday, the former AFC Leopards tactician revealed the reasons that have made his stay with Tusker untenable.

Tusker were crowned champions after weathering the Kakamega Homeboyz storm in a season that was decided by goal difference.

Although Homeboyz did not play their final day opponents, Kariobangi Sharks, a walkover of three points and two goals could not stop the Brewers from clinching the title.

The Ruaraka outfit – with 63 points, same as Homeboyz - emerged as the season winners as they enjoyed four more goals than Bernard Mwalala’s side.

"I will get out because if there is no respect, there is no need to continue working here," Matano told reporters.

"I will go anywhere, even if it means going to my home to stay with my wife and children, because there is no need for you to work and work and nobody appreciates your effort.

"There is no need at all."

Matano is the most successful active coach in the country now after he bagged his fourth Premier League title. In 2009, he led then debutants Sofapaka to their maiden title before he joined Tusker and became the winner in 2012.

He won the FA Cup with World Hope – now Premier League side Nairobi City Stars – in 2015 before he lifted it again with AFC Leopards in 2017. In 2021, he helped Tusker win their 12th Premier League title and ended Gor Mahia’s dominance in the competition.

He faced a tough challenge in the recently concluded season as they started the league on a struggling front given that they were also focusing on continental football.

As Matano explained why he is set to leave Tusker, GOAL understands that ambitious Kenya Police are courting him. Apart from Matano, former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards head coach Zdravko Logarusic has also been linked with the Cops.

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi – the Golden Glove winner for the just-concluded season – is also understood to be on the Police radar.