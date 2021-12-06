'Tusker leave Caf Confederation Cup with heads held high' - Asike

Tusker FC captain Eugene Asike has lauded the effort put in by the team despite getting knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup by CS Sfaxien.

After a goalless draw at Nyayo Stadium in the first leg, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions went to Tunisia aiming at doing enough to seal progress to the group stage.

They put up a good fight but were undone by a solitary goal when Kalos Kirenge was harshly judged to have committed a foul in the danger zone.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot and Aymen Harzi rose to the occasion, hitting the roof of the net to score the only goal of the match.

The East Africans showed an improved display but failed to get the ball into the net, and the North Africans advanced.

Asike impressed with teammates

Despite being eliminated 1-0 on aggregate, the Kenya international defender believed the team has gathered a lot of experience, insisting the focus now is on the FKF Premier League.

"Great team effort; we left it all on the field," Aike posted on his official social media account.

"Disappointed to bow out of the tournament by a single goal but we leave with our heads held high. Lots of experience gained. Focus shifts back to the league."

The Brewers started the season in the Caf Champions League where they eliminated Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the first preliminary round, before Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek bundled them out in the next round, and relegated the Kenyans to second-tier competition.

How has Tusker performed in the FKF Premier League?

Robert Matano's charges did not start the league the way they would have wished for.

They fell by a solitary goal to AFC Leopards in their opening game, before FC Talanta added to their misery with another 2-1 loss. The Ruaraka-based team responded by winning 2-0 and 2-1, respectively, against Wazito FC and Kenya Police, before falling 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks.

As a result, Tusker are now placed 12th on the log with six points from the five matches they have played.