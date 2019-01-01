Tusker keeper Emery Mvuyekure set to miss midweek action
Comments()
Tusker.
Two players will miss the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match day 22 on Wednesday.
Tusker FC will have to do without the services of their first-choice goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who was red-carded against KCB.
The Rwandan custodian was sent off in the Brewers' 1-1 draw against Mathare United.
The Robert Matano-led side have struggled for consistency and have won just one out of the eight matches they have played in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Musa Oundo of Chemelil will miss the games against Posta Rangers and Zoo Kericho. Oundo has accumulated a total of seven yellow and a red card this season.