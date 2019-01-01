Tusker keeper Emery Mvuyekure set to miss midweek action

The Brewers custodian will miss the class against KCB when the two sides face off on Wednesday

Two players will miss the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match day 22 on Wednesday.

FC will have to do without the services of their first-choice goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who was red-carded against .

Article continues below

The Rwandan custodian was sent off in the Brewers' 1-1 draw against .

The Robert Matano-led side have struggled for consistency and have won just one out of the eight matches they have played in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Musa Oundo of will miss the games against Posta and . Oundo has accumulated a total of seven yellow and a red card this season.