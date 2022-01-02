Tusker’s Joshua elated after ending goal drought with Mathare United hat-trick

Tusker striker Ibrahim Joshua has revealed his happiness after finally breaking his goal drought with a hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-1 FKF Premier League win against Mathare United.

The 27-year-old Tanzania international arrived at the Ruaraka-based club at the start of the season from Ken Gold, and despite opening his goal account in the 1-1 draw against AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, he had managed only one league goal in the 2-1 win against Kenya Police on November 3.

However Joshua, who had scored 21 goals in 19 matches in all competitions for his former team in Tanzania, finally ended his goal drought after notching thrice to help the Brewers floor the ‘Slum Boys’ at Ruaraka grounds.

During the game, the reigning champions had to come from a goal down, before Joshua scored two in the first half, adding a third in the second period before defender Eugine Asike sealed the emphatic victory.

‘God heard my cry’

“I am really thankful to God because I had played almost five matches and I had not scored. I am really relieved to have scored three and for sure God heard my cry,” Joshua told Tusker TV as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Sometimes I would sit here and ask myself what I came to do here because I am the main striker and I am not scoring.

“Even in training my confidence was really low and I would think a lot and the lack of goals disturbed me mentally. I feel more than relieved and I am confident that these three goals will now spur me to do better in the coming matches and continue to score.”

‘I dedicate the goal to our unborn baby’

On his goal celebration, Joshua explained: “My wife had called me and told me that we are expecting a child and she told me when I score I dedicate the goal to our unborn baby. I feel happy for that.”

The win enabled Tusker to move to position 11 on the 18-team table with 13 points from nine matches, 12 fewer than table toppers, and unbeaten side Kakamega Homeboyz.

Joshua will hope to continue with his goal-scoring form when the Brewers host Bidco United in their next league assignment at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.