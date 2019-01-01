Tusker held to a barren draw by visiting Sony Sugar in KPL week 24 action

The Brewers are fourth on the KPL table while the Sugar Millers remain seventh going into the next round of league action

FC failed to get past a stubborn side in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Thursday.



The Brewers were on a four-match unbeaten run, collecting eight points in the process, and many had predicted that the Robert Matano-led side would bag another three points.



That was not to be as the Sugar Millers, who had won against Posta and recently, gave their best on the pitch.

The result means Sony Sugar have bagged seven out of a possible nine in their last three matches and are up to seventh on the KPL table.



Meanwhile, Tusker have 38 points and are placed fourth.



Earlier on Thursday, AFC defeated 3-1 while and played out a 1-1 draw.

On Friday, Kenyan champions will return to domestic action with a match against Kakamega .