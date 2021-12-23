'Tusker have risen from lows and it is about playing hearts out vs Kakamega Homeboyz' - Matasi

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi says Tusker have risen from their lows and it will be a matter of playing their hearts out when they meet Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

The custodian made his first start this season for the reigning league champions during the 0-0 draw with Sofapaka, before helping the Brewers claim a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last weekend at Sudi Stadium.

It will be a tough outing against the Bernard Mwalala coached side in their next outing, but the experienced keeper is optimistic of a good outing. He has further commented on being handed the armband at the same time explaining how the Brewers have managed to keep two clean sheets in as many matches.

Tusker respect Homeboyz

"They have had a good run so far and we respect them. We have also managed to rise from our lows and I think now it is just a matter of playing our hearts out, playing compact as a team and everyone in the team giving 100%," Matasi told the club's media team.

"[Regarding our last win], it was all about teamwork and everyone fought. It was not easy but the most important thing for us was to get a win and put behind that poor run. Now that gives us a lot of confidence. A win especially after a bad run gives the team confidence

"I am also delighted for the second consecutive clean sheet and this builds confidence moving forward. I am even more delighted that as a team we won."

The experienced goalkeeper went on to comment on getting responsibility to captain the team to victory against the Sugar Millers.

"Anybody can be a leader and I thank the coach [Robert Matano] for bestowing on me that responsibility to lead the team. Eugene [Asike] gave me the armband with one heart and we pushed the team together."

Tusker are currently placed 12th on the table with 10 points from seven matches while Homeboyz are joint top with 21 from nine games.