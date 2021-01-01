'Tusker have no special plans for Kariobangi Sharks' - Matano

The Brewers are currently third on the table with 14 points, one fewer than their second-placed opponents

FC coach Robert Matano has stated no special plans are in place for their FKF-Premier League game against at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The William Muluya-led charges have been doing quite well in the league this season and are currently second on the table with 15 points from the seven games they have played.

The 11-time league champions are equally in good form - after an initial poor start to the season, the Ruaraka-based side recovered well and are third on the table. They have collected 13 points from their last five league matches and will be facing a big task against their visitors.

"We do not have any special plans against Kariobangi Sharks," Matano told Goal Friday.

"We have been training as usual aiming at getting a win this weekend. It has always been our target. The good thing is that everybody is fit and ready for the game.

"Sharks are good on counter attacks, and we might have a way of stopping them but now that is our secret. I do not intend to reveal it ahead of the game."

The tactician has further stated his charges were ready to go all the way in the abandoned 2019/20 season before the Covid-19 pandemic made it impossible for the campaign to end naturally.

He has also opined all teams are almost equal in strength and went on to explain how he has planned to play them.

"We do not have a good or a bad season, it just happens depending on the moments," Matano added.

"Last season, the campaign ended prematurely but even before that, we were focused and ready to play to the end. This is a competition and we cannot say this team is good and another one is bad.

"Currently, all teams have almost the same strength, even who are the reigning champions. So we will give Sharks their respect and play one game at a time. We will take every opponent differently."

The Brewers and the Sharks have met seven times in the league. The Ruaraka charges have won three times, drawn twice and lost as many times.