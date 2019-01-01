Tusker goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure warns struggling AFC Leopards

The brewers' will be seeking to bounce back from two straight defeats when they face Ingwe on Saturday

goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure has warned AFC ahead of the league match on Saturday.

Tusker, though, fifth on the log, will face an Ingwe side that is slowly gaining back their lost confidence after they ended a six-match winless run with a victory against last weekend.

Tusker in the meantime, lost their last league outing to and another defeat will be a major blow to coach Robert Matano.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Rwandan custodian has plainly told Ingwe to expect nothing from the game. “My plan for Saturday’s game is simple; if we can’t score then I must not concede a goal.”

But of great concern to Mvuyekure is the instability of his defense: “We have been having some problems at the back. There is a lot of rotation in the central defense and the full backs so we don’t have consistency."

The Rwandan, who joined Tusker at the start of the season, has admitted that the Kenyan league is relatively different from the one he was used to back home.

“There is a lot of difference in the two leagues from the weather and again here you sometimes have to cover a long distance to honour a match.”