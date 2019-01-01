Tusker forced to shift league matches from Ruaraka ground

The Brewers have confirmed in a statement that all their remaining league matches will not be played at the venue

FC will no longer play their home games at Ruaraka Ground.

There has been a public outcry of late concerning the condition of the playing surface for the venue which has lost shape due to poor maintenance.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the club has since made it official that their home games will now be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

“Tusker Football Club wishes to inform the media, our fans and the general public that we have shifted our home ground from Ruaraka ground to the Machakos, Kenyatta Stadium to pave way for renovations to be carried out.

"We shall update you on the season fixture changes.”

The move comes barely four months after the Stadia Safety and Security Committee banned Ruaraka alongside Thika Municipal Stadium, Mumias Sports Complex, and for security and safety reasons.