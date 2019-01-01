Tusker flopped last season and will improve - captain Nzuki

Nzuki has stated Tusker will fight to have an improved 2019/20 season compared to how they performed in the last campaign

FC midfielder Peter Nzuki believes the Brewers will start the season on a high note.

The Robert Matano-led side finished the season in fourth position with 56 points after managing 15 wins, 11 draws and eight losses. Nzuki admits his team slipped somewhere along the way but hopes it will not be the case this season.

"We started the 2018/19 season well, but flopped along the way, dropping points we should not have dropped. However, we came back stronger and finished the league well," Nzuki told Goal.

"This season we want to start from where we stopped and ensure we learn from last season's mistakes. We have not yet set our targets but they will definitely be higher than what we achieved in the last one."

Nzuki believes changes will be made in the team, but that will not have a negative impact on the squad.

"We are anticipating one or two changes to make us better, but for sure we will not finish where we finished the last season, we will improve on that," he added.

The Brewers are the third most successful club in the country having won the league 11 times.