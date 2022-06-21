Tusker FKF Premier League coronation facing legal battle as Kakamega Homeboyz vow to challenge decision

The runners-up have outlined matches whose verdict were yet to be decided but the committee went ahead to crown the Brewers

Kakamega Homeboyz have compiled evidence to challenge the coronation of Tusker as FKF Premier League champions for the 2021-22 season, GOAL can exclusively reveal.

The Brewers retained the title on the final day of the season after garnering 66 points, the same number as Homeboyz but they had a better goal difference.

Homeboyz have cited four key matches, which ended in a controversial manner and their verdicts about complaints had not been reached, as the reason they will move to court to challenge the decision by the FKF caretaker committee to hand Tusker their 13th title.

What is contained in Homeboyz case?

In a statement obtained by GOAL, Homeboyz have pointed to the Ulinzi Stars versus Sofapaka fixture which was played on January 8 at ASK Showground. In the game, Sofapaka protested that the home team had made inadequate procurement of ambulance and as such refused to play.

Despite Sofapaka filing the case with the caretaker committee, the case could not be heard and no verdict was given on the match. Another fixture in question is the game involving Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets played on February 8, which was abandoned after crowd trouble and the committee never delivered a ruling.

“The match was abandoned at half-time after the visiting club, Vihiga refused to resume play citing insecurity but despite objection raised by Gor Mahia, the committee could not hear the case,” read part of the statement.

Goal Kenya.

The other match involves Ulinzi Stars against AFC Leopards played on March 9 at Kericho Green Stadium. In the said fixture, AFC Leopards protested that the home team, Ulinzi Stars, had adequate procurement of ambulance services and refused to play.

The fourth match was between Tusker and Gor Mahia played on April 9 at Thika Stadium, where Gor raised a complaint about crowd trouble in protest of a goal scored by the home team but the outcome of the case was yet to be made public.

When reached for comment, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confirmed to GOAL they were heading to the Sports Disputes Tribunal to challenge the crowning of Tusker.

“We want to know the criteria used’

“It is true we have compiled our evidence and before the end of this week, we will file the protest with Sports Disputes Tribunal,” Shimanyula told GOAL on Tuesday. “We are surprised that the FKF committee proceeded to crown Tusker even before they issued the verdict of the matches raised in our complaint letter.

“We have four matches whose case had not been decided but they moved ahead to coronate Tusker, we don’t know what criteria they used to reach the decision [to confirm Tusker as champions] whereas the outcome of the cases was yet to be determined.”

Tusker.

Shimanyula has further called on the FKF committee to repossess the winning trophy from Tusker plus the prize money of Ksh2million.

“We want the committee to move with speed and return the trophy from Tusker, they should also make sure they repossess the Ksh2m they have them as price money,” Shimanyula continued.

“We want the court to tell us if Tusker deserved to win the title, and one thing I know is that the committee was not willing to crown us if we won the title, they decided to use different routes to make sure they deny us the trophy.”

A caretaker committee official, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, told GOAL they have not received any protest from Homeboyz and will be ready to discuss it when it reaches their table.

“I have not heard any complaint from Homeboyz since we concluded the league but if they are willing to challenge the decision to crown Tusker, then they can proceed, we will discuss the issue when it reaches our hands,” the official told GOAL.