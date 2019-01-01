Tusker FC's confidence was down until Posta Rangers FC victory - Matano

The tactician is happy with his players after bagging maximum points against the Mailmen in the top-tier last weekend

FC head coach Robert Matano believes the win against Posta in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) win was vital for his charges.

The Brewers came into the match winless in two outings, but a Timothy Otieno strike was enough to hand them maximum points against the Mailmen. The experienced coach admits it was a tough match but the hard-work by his players on the pitch paid dividends.

"[ ] had won their last two games as compared to us; we had drawn two matches and sometimes when you do not win the level of confidence goes down," Matano told Goal on Tuesday.

"It was a tough match but my boys played well because of the hunger to win. [Players] stuck to instructions and ended up bagging maximum points; yes we have won by a solitary goal but it is a very important win for us.

"Another important thing is that we kept a clean sheet, we have been conceding in several games, but this time around we did not mean it is a plus for us."

The former AFC coach has also lauded the impact made by striker Timothy Otieno this season.

"[Otieno] is an experienced player and I challenged him to up his game. I am delighted he has been doing well but remember, as a striker his main role is to score goals and that is what he is doing now," Matano concluded.

The 11-time league champions are currently second on the table with 18 points after 10 games.