Tusker FC's confidence was down until Posta Rangers FC victory - Matano
Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano believes the win against Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) win was vital for his charges.
The Brewers came into the match winless in two outings, but a Timothy Otieno strike was enough to hand them maximum points against the Mailmen. The experienced coach admits it was a tough match but the hard-work by his players on the pitch paid dividends.
"[Posta Rangers] had won their last two games as compared to us; we had drawn two matches and sometimes when you do not win the level of confidence goes down," Matano told Goal on Tuesday.
"It was a tough match but my boys played well because of the hunger to win. [Players] stuck to instructions and ended up bagging maximum points; yes we have won by a solitary goal but it is a very important win for us.
"Another important thing is that we kept a clean sheet, we have been conceding in several games, but this time around we did not mean it is a plus for us."
The former AFC Leopards coach has also lauded the impact made by striker Timothy Otieno this season.
"[Otieno] is an experienced player and I challenged him to up his game. I am delighted he has been doing well but remember, as a striker his main role is to score goals and that is what he is doing now," Matano concluded.
The 11-time league champions are currently second on the table with 18 points after 10 games.