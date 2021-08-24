Tusker FC will find it tough to qualify for Caf Champions League group stage - Mutiso

The Brewers ended Gor Mahia's recent dominance by winning the FKF Premier League in the concluded season

Former Kenya international Innocent Mutiso believes it will be difficult for Tusker to make it into the group stage of the Caf Champions League, but have a better chance of making it to the same stage in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Brewers will represent the country in the continental competition after ending Gor Mahia's four-year dominance domestically.

The former winger believes the best chance the Ruaraka-based charges have of performing well on the continent is by making use of home-ground advantage.

Why will it be tough for Tusker in the Champions League?

"Yes, Tusker have a good squad and a quality one for that matter and it is the reason why they won the league and the right to play in the continental assignment," Mutiso told Goal on Tuesday.

"However, the main concern is on the experience of the squad, most have not played in that level before and it will be a tall order for them to get in the group stage of the competition.

"The best they should do is ensure they win their first preliminary round against Arta Solar 7. A home win will be vital; then in the second preliminary round it will not be easy and at least they will drop in the Caf Confederation Cup where they can get in the group stage."

'Mr. Fix It will help the team'

Mutiso has further explained the impact coach Robert Matano will have on the team as he prepares them for continental duty.

"I call him 'Mr. Fix It' because he is experienced and knows what to do to get results," he continued.

"He has been in the continental assignments before, he is aware of what to expect. So I believe, even if the road to Caf Champions League group stage will be tough, he can help the team to do well in the second-tier competition."

Meanwhile, Tusker's preferred players set to be signed and unveiled have been revealed.

On top of the list is AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia, who did not want to extend his contract with the local giants. The former Wazito and Nzoia Sugar striker emerged as AFC Leopards' top scorer in the just-concluded season with 17 goals.

Clyde Senaji, another player whose contract with Ingwe ended in June, is also among the new players set to be unveiled at Ruaraka. Senaji, a utility player who can play as a central midfielder or a centre-back, had been linked with KCB, but he is now all but set to return to Tusker.

Article continues below

Ex-Kitwe United's Teddy Osok, Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia, Shami Kibwana of Kakamega Homeboyz, Kalos Kirenge from Namungo of Tanzania, Patrick Matasi, who left St George SC of Ethiopia recently, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari of Kariobangi Sharks, John Njuguna of Ulinzi Stars, and Tyson Otieno are the other players set to be given contracts by the Premier League champions.

"I can say they are all our new players," a source at the club told Goal.

"We have had talks with each one of them and they all agreed with our terms of contracts and what remains is to unveil them before our pre-season."