Tusker FC welcome key duo ahead of Bandari FC FKF Premier League date

The Brewers are aiming at winning the game to stay top of the Kenyan table

Tusker FC have been boosted by the return of key attackers Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja ahead of Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment against Bandari.

The duo had been with the Emerging Stars in the Cecafa U23 Cup in Ethiopia where Kenya finished fourth. Coach Robert Matano has welcomed the players ahead of the game against the Dockers stating they are ready to be involved.

He has further explained why his charges are psyched up ahead of the match.

Fit and sharp

"We are happy that they are back. We have looked at their fitness and they look very sharp because they have played almost all the games in Cecafa and we expect them to add some punch into the team," Matano told the club's official portal.

"We have prepared well for the game and the motivation is high. Most of the time we always rise up when playing against big teams and we are facing a big team in Bandari. We are raring to go.

"A loss [in the past game against Nairobi City Stars], is part of the game, it is not the end of the world. We have to accept the result and build on from there. We have to try and win our matches and that is enough motivation."

We have worked on what we did wrong

Meanwhile captain Eugene Asike is upbeat ahead of the date with the Dockers. He insists they have rectified their mistakes, and they are not coming into the match under any pressure.

"There is morale in the camp and everyone is looking forward to the game," Asike said.

"We want to go there and have a positive bounce back after the loss to City Stars. We have reflected on the game and we have worked on what we did wrong.

"We are focusing on our games and not those behind us. If we can get positive results in the next five games we are home and dry."

The Brewers are under pressure from second-placed KCB. The latter have 54 points, a point less than the leaders.