Tusker FC will be hosting relegation candidates Vihiga Bullets at Ruaraka Grounds on Thursday afternoon aiming at bouncing back from back-to-back losses.

The bottom-placed Vihiga have collected four points in their last two matches and will be hoping to avoid a defeat against the reigning champions.

Game Tusker vs Vihiga Bullets Date Thursday, January 20, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna

Despite the numerous signings made at the beginning of the season, the Brewers have struggled for consistency.

The situation has put coach Robert Matano under pressure and he knows he has to start winning consistently before it is too late.

"Vihiga might be at the bottom of the table but they are a good team with good players," Matano told GOAL ahead of the match.

"We have not collected any points in the last two matches, but we have worked hard to rectify our mistakes. We will not underrate them, but we are hopeful of getting maximum points on Thursday.

"They are also fighting relegation and it makes the game even harder for either side."

Probable XI: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna

. Position Vihiga Bullets Squad Goalkeepers Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio, Defenders Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu, Midfielders Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya. Forwards Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi.

The Western-based charges have no injury concerns as they play the Brewers.

Their last game was against Bandari and the team put up a brave fight to get a point. It is extra motivation that they play the Ruaraka-based team.

Getting a point will be a plus to the club to boost their chances of getting off the relegation zone and returning to the National Super League.

Probable XI: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.