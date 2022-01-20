Tusker FC vs Vihiga Bullets: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker FC will be hosting relegation candidates Vihiga Bullets at Ruaraka Grounds on Thursday afternoon aiming at bouncing back from back-to-back losses.
The bottom-placed Vihiga have collected four points in their last two matches and will be hoping to avoid a defeat against the reigning champions.
|Game
Tusker vs Vihiga Bullets
|Date
Thursday, January 20, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker Squad
|Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna
Despite the numerous signings made at the beginning of the season, the Brewers have struggled for consistency.
The situation has put coach Robert Matano under pressure and he knows he has to start winning consistently before it is too late.
"Vihiga might be at the bottom of the table but they are a good team with good players," Matano told GOAL ahead of the match.
"We have not collected any points in the last two matches, but we have worked hard to rectify our mistakes. We will not underrate them, but we are hopeful of getting maximum points on Thursday.
"They are also fighting relegation and it makes the game even harder for either side."
Probable XI: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna
.
|Position
|Vihiga Bullets Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio,
|Defenders
Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu,
|Midfielders
Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya.
|Forwards
Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi.
The Western-based charges have no injury concerns as they play the Brewers.
Their last game was against Bandari and the team put up a brave fight to get a point. It is extra motivation that they play the Ruaraka-based team.
Getting a point will be a plus to the club to boost their chances of getting off the relegation zone and returning to the National Super League.
Probable XI: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.
Match Preview
This is the first time the teams are meeting in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. Vihiga were promoted at the beginning of the season while the Brewers have been regulars.
The visitors will be coming into the match optimistic about getting a positive outcome in their last two games. After defeating Wazito FC 4-1, they went on to hold the Dockers to a 1-1 draw in their last game.
For Tusker, this is a must-win match after losing six points in their last two league matches.
The champions fell 1-0 to Posta Rangers and were expected to bounce back with a positive result over Nairobi City Stars. However, it was not the case as they fell by a solitary goal as well.
As a result, they have now lost six matches this season, won five and drawn one, scoring 12 goals and conceding as many. They are placed 13th on the table with 13 points.
They will be playing a side that has lost 10 matches and won just one while drawing three. Vihiga have further managed to score nine goals and conceded 34.