Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will continue their push to reach the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they come up against Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.
The Brewers are in a good run of two straight victories in the top-flight while the Soldiers drew and won in their last two matches.
|Game
Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker Squad
|Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
Tusker did not start the season well after struggling to win matches but in recent outings, they have been collecting maximum points.
The Brewers’ midfielder Humphrey Mieno has, however, admitted they are anticipating a tough game against the Nakuru-based side.
“We had been struggling to get back-to-back wins but now we have managed to balance on the right track, we need to take it a game at a time and maintain our focus,” Mieno told the club’s official website ahead of the fixture.
“It will be a tough challenge against Ulinzi [Stars] because they have always been a difficult opponent. They have been changing their style of play to try and keep more of the ball in possession and play short passes but we will be ready to tackle them.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Stephen Etyang, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.
Ulinzi Stars will come into the game having beaten Wazito FC 1-0 in their last assignment and returning coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident they will upset the defending champions.
“We are coming into the Tusker game with a lot of confidence, we have trained well and the morale in camp is very high,” Nyangweso told GOAL. “We know they beat us in the first round meeting, and our main focus is to earn revenge.”
The Soldiers will most likely parade their new attacking midfielder Stephen Etyang, who recently joined the team from Kakamega Homeboyz.
Probable XI for Ulinzi: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Boraafya, Simuyu, Masita.
Match Preview
Tusker have earned 10 points from their last four matches and they will be keen to seal the double over the Soldiers, whom they hammered 4-1 in the first round meeting.
Last season, the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before Tusker recovered to haul maximum points in the second round meeting after managing a 1-0 victory while in the 2019 season, the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before Ulinzi won the second meeting 1-0.
While Tusker have won their last two matches in the top-flight – 1-0 against Bandari and 2-0 against the same side, Ulinzi drew 2-2 against promoted side Kenya Police before recovering to floor Wazito 1-0.
Tusker are currently sitting in position seven of the 18-team table with 26 points from 16 matches while Ulinzi are placed 11th after collecting 21 points from 15 outings.