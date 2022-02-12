Tusker FC vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will continue their push to reach the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they come up against Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The Brewers are in a good run of two straight victories in the top-flight while the Soldiers drew and won in their last two matches.

Game Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars Date Saturday, February 12, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker did not start the season well after struggling to win matches but in recent outings, they have been collecting maximum points.

The Brewers’ midfielder Humphrey Mieno has, however, admitted they are anticipating a tough game against the Nakuru-based side.

“We had been struggling to get back-to-back wins but now we have managed to balance on the right track, we need to take it a game at a time and maintain our focus,” Mieno told the club’s official website ahead of the fixture.

“It will be a tough challenge against Ulinzi [Stars] because they have always been a difficult opponent. They have been changing their style of play to try and keep more of the ball in possession and play short passes but we will be ready to tackle them.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.

Position Ulinzi Stars Squad Goalkeepers Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Stephen Etyang, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars will come into the game having beaten Wazito FC 1-0 in their last assignment and returning coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident they will upset the defending champions.

“We are coming into the Tusker game with a lot of confidence, we have trained well and the morale in camp is very high,” Nyangweso told GOAL. “We know they beat us in the first round meeting, and our main focus is to earn revenge.”

The Soldiers will most likely parade their new attacking midfielder Stephen Etyang, who recently joined the team from Kakamega Homeboyz.

Probable XI for Ulinzi: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Boraafya, Simuyu, Masita.