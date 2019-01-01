Tusker FC vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Coach Robert Matano will come up against his former side when the two teams square up for vital points in a league match

Saturday’s clash between and is arguably the biggest clash in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend.

Both teams have not started the league in the best way possible and desperately need maximum points to improve their positions on the 18-team table.

Game Tusker FC vs Sofapaka Date Saturday, September 28 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani and Facebook.

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker FC squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Michael Wanjala Defenders Marlon Tangauzi, Hillary Wandera, Brian Odhiambo, Vincent Ngesa, Sammy Meja, Eric Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Gilbert Wandera, Eugene Asike Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Boniface Muchiri, Peter Nzuki, Apollo Otieno, Kevin Okoth, Sydney Ochieng, Michael Madoya, Kevin Omondi, Faraj Ominde, Marion Kakai, Eric Zakayo, Hashim Sempala

Forwards George Ogutu, Timothy Otieno, David Majak

Former midfielder Humphrey Mieno, goalkeeper Robert Mboya, and Apollo Otieno have returned to training after recovering from their respective injuries.

However, the chances of the trio being involved against Batoto ba Mungu are minimal despite coach Robert Matano being elated with their return.

“[Apollo and Mieno] are good players, experienced and can have an instant positive impact on the team,” Matano told Goal on Friday.

“We are happy they are back with us, and now we are remaining with Kevin [Omondi] who is still nursing an injury. However, we will not rush them, they have to train and get back to full fitness before we involve them in games.”

The 11-time league champions are targeting their second win this season after defeating last weekend. Coach Robert Matano is also aiming at winning their first game at home this season.

Probable XI for Tusker FC: Mvuyekure, Ambunya, Wandera, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Okoth, Zakayo, Madoya, Odhiambo, Otieno.

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Isima Watenga, Richard Aimo Defenders Willis Obayi, Mohammed Kilume, Faina Jacobs, Musa Malunda, George Maelo, Titus Achesa, Allan Katwe

Midfielders Ronald Okoth, Ibrahim Kitawi, Elli Asieche, Timonah Wanyonyi, Muhammed Kasirye, Sammy Imbuye Forwards Kepha Aswani, Peter Lwasa, Brian Nyakan



Midfielder Cercidy Okeyo has not trained the whole week owing to an injury and might not be involved.

Telvin Omutere and Brian Magonya are still sidelined after sustaining injuries during the pre-season. It is not yet clear whether Mohammed Kilume and Allan Katwe will make it to the first 11 after sustaining knocks in the midweek training sessions.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Watenga, Obayi, Kilume, Faina, Achesa, Asieche, Maelo, Kasirye, Wanyonyi, Lwasa, Aswani.