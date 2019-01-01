Tusker FC vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Saturday’s clash between Tusker and Sofapaka is arguably the biggest clash in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this weekend.
Both teams have not started the league in the best way possible and desperately need maximum points to improve their positions on the 18-team table.
|Game
|Tusker FC vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Saturday, September 28
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani and Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Michael Wanjala
|Defenders
|
Marlon Tangauzi, Hillary Wandera, Brian Odhiambo, Vincent Ngesa, Sammy Meja, Eric Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Gilbert Wandera, Eugene Asike
|Midfielders
|
Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Boniface Muchiri, Peter Nzuki, Apollo Otieno, Kevin Okoth, Sydney Ochieng, Michael Madoya, Kevin Omondi, Faraj Ominde, Marion Kakai, Eric Zakayo, Hashim Sempala
|Forwards
|
George Ogutu, Timothy Otieno, David Majak
Former Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno, goalkeeper Robert Mboya, and Apollo Otieno have returned to training after recovering from their respective injuries.
However, the chances of the trio being involved against Batoto ba Mungu are minimal despite coach Robert Matano being elated with their return.
“[Apollo and Mieno] are good players, experienced and can have an instant positive impact on the team,” Matano told Goal on Friday.
“We are happy they are back with us, and now we are remaining with Kevin [Omondi] who is still nursing an injury. However, we will not rush them, they have to train and get back to full fitness before we involve them in games.”
The 11-time league champions are targeting their second win this season after defeating Zoo Kericho last weekend. Coach Robert Matano is also aiming at winning their first game at home this season.
Probable XI for Tusker FC: Mvuyekure, Ambunya, Wandera, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Okoth, Zakayo, Madoya, Odhiambo, Otieno.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Isima Watenga, Richard Aimo
|Defenders
|Willis Obayi, Mohammed Kilume, Faina Jacobs, Musa Malunda, George Maelo, Titus Achesa, Allan Katwe
|Midfielders
|Ronald Okoth, Ibrahim Kitawi, Elli Asieche, Timonah Wanyonyi,
Muhammed Kasirye, Sammy Imbuye
|Forwards
|Kepha Aswani, Peter Lwasa, Brian Nyakan
Midfielder Cercidy Okeyo has not trained the whole week owing to an injury and might not be involved.
Telvin Omutere and Brian Magonya are still sidelined after sustaining injuries during the pre-season. It is not yet clear whether Mohammed Kilume and Allan Katwe will make it to the first 11 after sustaining knocks in the midweek training sessions.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Watenga, Obayi, Kilume, Faina, Achesa, Asieche, Maelo, Kasirye, Wanyonyi, Lwasa, Aswani.
Match Preview
Both teams have four points having won once, drawn once and lost once; however, Batoto ba Mungu are placed sixth, six places higher than the Brewers who have an inferior goal difference.
Last season, the two teams produced a total of nine goals in the two legs; Tusker won away 3-2 before drawing 2-2 at home. Batoto ba Mungu have an upper hand in this fixture, having won nine games, drawn as many and lost just four times.
Tusker coach Matano is aware of the work ahead and insists they are ready to get past his former side.
“It is not going to be an easy game; we know [Sofapaka] are a good team with quality players. However, we have prepared well for the game and hope we can get a win,” Matano told Goal.
On the other hand, Sofapaka coach Divaldo Alves admits the KPL is not easy but is still keen on leaving a mark.
“Obviously, [KPL] is not easy but the idea here is to treat each of our remaining matches like a final and see what happens afterwards.
“The bottom line is there is a drastic improvement in the team’s playing unit which can make any coach happy,” Alves told Goal.
Sofapaka won their last league match after hammering Chemelil Sugar 4-0 while Tusker beat Zoo Kericho 2-1.