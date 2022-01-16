Tusker FC vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker FC will be hosting Nairobi City Stars in the Football Kenya Federation on Sunday at Ruaraka Grounds hoping to bounce back from a surprise loss to Posta Rangers last weekend.

However, they will have to dig deep if they are to get maximum points against Simba wa Nairobi, who are eyeing a top-three finish by the end of the campaign.

Game Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars Date Sunday, January 16, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker FC Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna

Tusker have been inconsistent this season despite the signings made at the beginning of the campaign.

It is for this reason head coach Robert Matano is under pressure to deliver results.

The Brewers are set to welcome back goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and defender Kalos Kirenge, who missed the loss to the Mailmen owing to injuries.

💪| Matasi and Kirenge have both returned to full training after recovering from illness. pic.twitter.com/spPrhcWuxc — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) January 13, 2022

The duo is set to reclaim their places in the team as the champions target victory.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.

Position Nairobi City Stars Squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

The Nicholas Muyoti-led charges have an outside chance of winning the league, but their main target by the end of the season is a top-three finish.

It will be a daunting task to defeat the Brewers, who usually play well when at home.

MATCHDAY 🔥

FKF-PL | Round 14



🗓 | Sunday 16th January 2022



🆚 Tusker FC



🏆 | FKF-PL

⏰ | 1500 EAT

🏟 | Ruaraka Stadium#𝕊𝕚𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕎𝕒ℕ𝕒𝕚𝕣𝕠𝕓𝕚

BETTER MUST COME



Gate Entry - KES 100/=



COME ONE COME ALL #OperationJazaStadi pic.twitter.com/TGe7u2zOmN — Official Nairobi City Stars Fc (@NrbCityStars) January 16, 2022

Stars have not reported any injuries this week, meaning all their players are available to play Tusker on Sunday afternoon at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Probable XI City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.