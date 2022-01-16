Tusker FC vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker FC will be hosting Nairobi City Stars in the Football Kenya Federation on Sunday at Ruaraka Grounds hoping to bounce back from a surprise loss to Posta Rangers last weekend.
However, they will have to dig deep if they are to get maximum points against Simba wa Nairobi, who are eyeing a top-three finish by the end of the campaign.
|Game
|Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars
|Date
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker FC Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna
Tusker have been inconsistent this season despite the signings made at the beginning of the campaign.
It is for this reason head coach Robert Matano is under pressure to deliver results.
The Brewers are set to welcome back goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and defender Kalos Kirenge, who missed the loss to the Mailmen owing to injuries.
The duo is set to reclaim their places in the team as the champions target victory.
Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.
|Position
|Nairobi City Stars Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
|Defenders
|Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
|Forwards
|Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.
The Nicholas Muyoti-led charges have an outside chance of winning the league, but their main target by the end of the season is a top-three finish.
It will be a daunting task to defeat the Brewers, who usually play well when at home.
Stars have not reported any injuries this week, meaning all their players are available to play Tusker on Sunday afternoon at the Ruaraka Grounds.
Probable XI City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
City Stars bounced back from their loss to AFC Leopards by defeating FC Talanta 2-1 last weekend.
Tusker have not been consistent in the league, failing to get maximum points on a regular basis, something that might dent their hope of successfully defending their title.
Last season, Simba wa Nairobi managed to get four points from their opponents; they drew in the first meeting before claiming a 1-0 win in the second round.
In the previous 18 meetings between the sides, the Brewers have won nine times, drawn five games and lost four, which means they are coming into the game as favourites.
The reigning champions are on 16 points from the 11 matches played which puts them in the 11th position. They have won five matches, drawn one and lost five.
City Stars are placed fourth on the table with 23 points from 13 games whereby they have won seven, drawn two and lost four.