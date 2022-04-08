Tusker FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will strive to reduce the gap between them and table leaders Kakamega Homeboyz when they take on Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League fixture at Thika Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
After a poor start to the current campaign, the Brewers have managed to haul themselves from the lower reaches of the 18-team table to the second position and are now 10 points behind the Kakamega-based side.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker Squad
|Goalkeepers
Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
The former league champions are aware of the task that awaits them and coach Robert Matano has called on his charges to put up a solid performance if they are to beat K’Ogalo.
“We all know what to expect when playing against Gor Mahia, we know how tough the game will be, we can only get something from the game if we remain tight at the back and also attack as a team,” Matano told GOAL.
“It will not be easy, we have to be solid, we want to catch up with Homeboyz and we still have a number of matches to play. All we need to do is win our matches, and see where we will be at the end of the season.”
Former Vihiga United midfielder Stewart Omondi, who scored his first goal in Tusker colours against KCB in their last assignment, is likely set to keep his starting role alongside veteran Humphrey Mieno, who was impressive against the Bankers.
Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Omondi, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango.
|Midfielders
Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier believes they have a good chance to close the gap between them and the leading leaders against the Brewers.
“We don’t want to look at the table but what I know it remains a good chance for us to win the game and continue climbing up. If we lose it means we don’t make any strides, so we have to win the match,” Spier told GOAL.
With no injury concerns, Spier will likely stick with the same starting XI that did duty against Wazito FC in their last assignment.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Omalla.
Match Preview
Tusker have not posted a win in their last two matches – drawing 0-0 against KCB and 1-1 against the same side in the second round meeting.
Meanwhile, since losing 2-0 against promoted side Kenya Police, Gor Mahia have gone ahead to win their last two matches – 1-0 against Wazito and 2-1 against the same side in the second round fixture.
Last season, it was the Brewers who carried the bragging rights, winning the two matches. They won the first meeting 2-1 at home before sealing the double over K’Ogalo with another 2-1 win in the second meeting away.
The last time Gor Mahia sealed the double over Tusker was in the 2019 season, when they won the first meeting 2-0 before hammering them 5-2.
Tusker are currently second on the table with 42 points from 24 matches. The Brewers have managed 12 wins six draws and six defeats. Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are fourth on the log with 41 points from 23 outings. They have registered 11 wins, eight draws and four defeats.