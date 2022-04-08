Tusker FC vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will strive to reduce the gap between them and table leaders Kakamega Homeboyz when they take on Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League fixture at Thika Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

After a poor start to the current campaign, the Brewers have managed to haul themselves from the lower reaches of the 18-team table to the second position and are now 10 points behind the Kakamega-based side.

Game Tusker vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, April 9, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

The former league champions are aware of the task that awaits them and coach Robert Matano has called on his charges to put up a solid performance if they are to beat K’Ogalo.

“We all know what to expect when playing against Gor Mahia, we know how tough the game will be, we can only get something from the game if we remain tight at the back and also attack as a team,” Matano told GOAL.

“It will not be easy, we have to be solid, we want to catch up with Homeboyz and we still have a number of matches to play. All we need to do is win our matches, and see where we will be at the end of the season.”

Former Vihiga United midfielder Stewart Omondi, who scored his first goal in Tusker colours against KCB in their last assignment, is likely set to keep his starting role alongside veteran Humphrey Mieno, who was impressive against the Bankers.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Omondi, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier believes they have a good chance to close the gap between them and the leading leaders against the Brewers.

“We don’t want to look at the table but what I know it remains a good chance for us to win the game and continue climbing up. If we lose it means we don’t make any strides, so we have to win the match,” Spier told GOAL.

With no injury concerns, Spier will likely stick with the same starting XI that did duty against Wazito FC in their last assignment.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Omalla.