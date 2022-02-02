Tusker FC vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
Tusker.

The Brewers are desperate for a win after dropping points in their last assignment against Vihiga United in Kakamega

After a one-week break, Tusker will return to FKF Premier League action when they host visiting Bandari at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers will be keen to return to winning ways having drawn 0-0 against promoted side Vihiga United in their last league assignment and it is the same case with Bandari, who drew 1-1 against Wazito FC.

Game

Tusker vs Bandari

Date

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channelOnline stream

NONE

NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Squads & Team News

PositionTusker Squad
Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.

Defenders

Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.

Midfielders

Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.

Forwards

Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has bemoaned the schedule for their matches but is confident they will get a positive result against the Dockers.

“The proximity of the two matches back to back is very dangerous in terms of preparations,” said the 34-year-old goalkeeper ahead of the game. “We saw how hard it was facing Vihiga United again after just three days.

“In my opinion, we could have spaced out the games in between others but we can’t complain much because it is the situation all of us are in. We have had enough time to prepare well and we are starting at home. We hope for good results.”

Matasi is expected to keep his position between the sticks while captain Eugine Asike will marshall the defence alongside former Gor Mahia player Charles Momanyi.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.

PositionBandari Squad
Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano, and Michael Wanyika.  
Defenders

Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, and Dennis Magige. 

Midfielders

Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga.

Forwards

Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.

The Dockers have struggled to win matches in their last five outings and coach Casa Mbungo has called on his players to change the trend.

“We need to win matches, I am surprised we play very well but we cannot win matches,” Mbungo told GOAL. “I have asked my players to be clinical in front of the goal and produce the results we want.”

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Atariza, Siraj, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Namasaka, Hassan, Msagaha, Mosha, and Mwana.

Match Preview

Tusker’s three-match winning run was ended when they drew 0-0 against Vihiga United in Kakamega in their last league outing.

Meanwhile, Bandari are in a run of four matches without a win – a 0-0 draw against promoted side Kenya Police, a 1-1 draw against Vihiga Bullets, 1-0 defeat against Wazito, and 1-1 draw against the same side.

Bandari’s last victory in the league came on January 4 when they downed Sofapaka 1-0.

Last season, the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw in the first meeting before Bandari won the second round meeting 2-1 while in the previous season, it was Tusker, who carried the day as they won the first meeting 1-0 and sealed a double over them with a 2-1 result.

In the 2019 season, they drew 1-1 in the first meeting before Bandari hammered Tusker 3-0.

While Tusker are lying 10th on the 18-team table with 20 points from 14 matches, Bandari are two places above them with 25 points from 15 outings.