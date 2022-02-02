Tusker FC vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After a one-week break, Tusker will return to FKF Premier League action when they host visiting Bandari at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers will be keen to return to winning ways having drawn 0-0 against promoted side Vihiga United in their last league assignment and it is the same case with Bandari, who drew 1-1 against Wazito FC.

Game Tusker vs Bandari Date Wednesday, February 02, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has bemoaned the schedule for their matches but is confident they will get a positive result against the Dockers.

“The proximity of the two matches back to back is very dangerous in terms of preparations,” said the 34-year-old goalkeeper ahead of the game. “We saw how hard it was facing Vihiga United again after just three days.

“In my opinion, we could have spaced out the games in between others but we can’t complain much because it is the situation all of us are in. We have had enough time to prepare well and we are starting at home. We hope for good results.”

Matasi is expected to keep his position between the sticks while captain Eugine Asike will marshall the defence alongside former Gor Mahia player Charles Momanyi.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Monyi, Kirenge, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Ouma, Luvanda, Mwinyi, Joshua, Njuguna.

Position Bandari Squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano, and Michael Wanyika. Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, and Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.

The Dockers have struggled to win matches in their last five outings and coach Casa Mbungo has called on his players to change the trend.

“We need to win matches, I am surprised we play very well but we cannot win matches,” Mbungo told GOAL. “I have asked my players to be clinical in front of the goal and produce the results we want.”

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Atariza, Siraj, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Namasaka, Hassan, Msagaha, Mosha, and Mwana.