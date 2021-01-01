Tusker FC striker Meja reveals what Matano told players vs Kakamega Homeboyz

The youngster scored the only goal to help the Brewers win on Sunday

FC striker Henry Meja has revealed coach Robert Matano challenged every player to double their efforts for the team to get a positive outcome against Kakamega in the FKF Premier League game played at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

The youngster scored the lone goal after the break when he received the ball from Luke Namanda while in the box, controlled it a little bit, and fired into the bottom corner.

However, he has conceded it was not an easy outing despite getting maximum points.

More teams

"It was a tough game but we managed to compose ourselves and we are happy to have gotten three points," Meja told Goal.

"After the break, the coach talked to us and challenged each of us to give our best on the pitch. We upped our tempo and ended up getting a win.

"This is my second league goal and it has given me the motivation to work harder and score more goals. I have set a target of scoring 15 goals this season."

The 11-time champions coach Robert Matano conceded his team started the game with a low tempo but ended up finishing well.

He also revealed he had to make some tactical changes to ensure his team stood a chance of getting a win.

"It was a tough match and we expected it to be so and we were up to the [challenge]," Matano told Goal.

"We played good football although we started low especially in the first 10-25 minutes.

"Homeboyz were on top of their game but we contained them until the second half. We came back so strong as expected, and we managed to win the game which we are happy about.

Article continues below

"You know I have not seen Homeboyz [play] for a year and after seeing them in the first half we changed strategy and system of play. The players understood what I wanted them to do then we changed the game.

"We have picked up so well, and I hope that we continue doing more or the same in future matches."

After Sunday's win, the Brewers are placed third on the log with 14 points from the seven games played.