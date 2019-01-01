Tusker FC should not be deceived by poor Bandari FC run - Matano

The tactician believes the coastal-based side should not be taken lightly despite their poor run of form

FC coach Robert Matano believes recent poor form by FC will not impact Sunday's game between the two sides.

The Dockers have picked up just one point from their last four Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches and are currently placed in the 12th position with nine points after playing as many matches.



Despite the Brewers coming into the game as favourites, the veteran coach believes the coastal side are tough to beat.

"Playing on paper and the pitch are two different things," Matano told Goal on Friday.

"The worst mistake we [Tusker] can do is come into the match riding on [Bandari's] recent performance. In football, you can not rely on your opponent's recent form, it might come back to haunt you. We have prepared to play them without taking into consideration their weaknesses."

The Brewers are aiming at making it two wins in a row and the tactician has been boosted by a clean bill of health from his players.

"Everyone is available, no new injury concerns for us which are a plus to the team. When every player is available competition is high and chances of winning are good," Matano concluded.

Tusker are currently placed second on the table with 18 points.