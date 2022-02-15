'Tusker FC's confidence is back after back-to-back wins' - Macharia

Tusker FC midfielder Jackson Macharia believes confidence has returned to the team after back-to-back Football Kenya Federation Premier League wins.

The reigning champions struggled to start the league well, losing their opening two games. They went on to register unfavourable results in the games that followed, piling pressure on the technical bench led by coach Robert Matano.

However, of late, the team has seemingly rediscovered their form and have managed to collect 13 points from a possible 15 in the last five matches. The midfielder has further explained how his mini-break at the beginning of the year helped him to get back to his best.

Macharia also commented on the goal he scored in the 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars last weekend and the second meeting on Wednesday in Nakuru.

The wins give Tusker confidence

"I used the time to rest, especially after some hard work last season and the first phase of continental football. I took a small vacation because I felt I deserved it. Now I am ready, stronger and fresher and I am ready to give my best to help my team succeed," Macharia explained to the club's website how he benefited from the mini-break.

"It is a great feeling to be back on the scoring sheet having been out of action for a while. I have been working really hard behind the scenes to get my fitness on top and I thank God that I scored."

In fact, the Brewers have collected three wins in as many recent league outings in recent weeks, and are keen to make it four this week.



It is in stark contrast to how they started the season, which included failed campaigns in the Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup.



"The wins give a lot of confidence to the team. We started very low, especially after the continental matches," he added.



"We wanted to carry on from last season but things didn’t go as we had planned but now that we have gathered the winning pace, confidence is back and we will continue fighting.

"[The Ulinzi game on Wednesday] will be a difficult match again because we know they will come back stronger and will definitely make changes to how they played in Nairobi. It is now up to us to do the things that worked well for us and also correct a few of the weaknesses we noted."

The Ruaraka-based side are currently sixth on the table with 29 points from 17 matches.