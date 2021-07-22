"Tusker FC played football we don't want to see in Kenya" - Mathare United's Ouna

The FKF Premier League coach is upset with his opponents tactics

Mathare United head coach Frank Ouna has hit out at Tusker FC's tactics in the 0-0 draw on Tuesday at Ruaraka Grounds.

The Slum Boys had come into the match aiming at getting maximum points to boost their survival chances, but they did not manage to get it from the FKF Premier League leaders.

The tactician was unhappy with the way the Brewers played saying it is the kind of football that should not be encouraged.

'It is not football'

"It was a tough game, I almost thought we are playing a team from the Sugar Belt because the ball was ever in the air but we were prepared for it," Ouna told Goal.

"I doubt whether we will have another game like this until the end of the season. This is not football we played; I am sure my boys had a headache after the game. It is not football, the ball was always in the air, and I don't think it is the kind of football we want to see in this country.

"But every point counts because the teams close have not left us by a bigger margin, we can build from there. The only challenge is for my boys is to try and get two wins in a row."

'Tusker did not come for boxing'

However, Tusker coach Robert Matano has hit back. He has further explained why his team did not get a goal against the 2008 champions.

Article continues below

"Those were his views; we did not come for boxing, this is football," Matano told Goal.

"You cannot say you want to rely on a knockout to win. We don't count passes, we count goals. We came here to play football, but we did not score. We played well but were not sharp.

"It is football, we cannot say getting a point has derailed us, we will continue working hard, the opponents were also well organised, so a point is better than a loss."