Tusker FC must stay sober and focused to dethrone Gor Mahia – Matano

The Brewers coach insists the only way to topple K’Ogalo is for his side to stay sober and focused

FC coach Robert Matano has stated his side must stay focused if they are to dethrone as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The Brewers have enjoyed a good run of form in recent weeks and are now second on the 17-team table, one point less than Gor Mahia.

Tusker have now a great chance to overtake Gor Mahia when they take on struggling Kisumu All-Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

A win for the Brewers will increase their tally of points to 34 and thus move them to the top of the summit, as Gor Mahia will only play over the weekend.

It is the reason coach Matano has now asked his charges to stay focused and do the job by winning their matches.

“We want to keep the pressure against Gor Mahia, and I know the only way we can achieve this is by staying sober and focused,” Matano told Goal ahead of their clash with All-Stars.

Article continues below

“Gor Mahia are always dominant when the league reaches the stage it is right now and the only way to give them trouble is for us to remain consistent and win our matches.

“Remember they [Gor Mahia] have two matches at hand, and if they win the gap will open up, so we must make sure we keep winning our matches and maybe they can also lose, then it will be easier for us to dethrone them.”

Tusker will head into Wednesday’s match buoyed by the 7-0 win they picked up against Sugar in their last league outing.