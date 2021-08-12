Tusker FC know how to manage top of the table pressure - Situma

The former Harambee Star has further explained why the Patrick Matasi and Charles Momanyi signings will be vital for the Ruaraka charges

Ex-Tusker FC skipper James Situma believes the Brewers' experience will come in handy as they aim at beating KCB to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

The two teams are currently tied on 58 points, but the Ruaraka-based charges have a slight advantage owing to their superior goal difference. The former Harambee Star believes the 11-time league champions know how to handle pressure in this critical stage of the campaign.

'Tusker know how to win big games'

Despite believing the league leaders have an upper hand in going all the way, the former defender is not ruling out the possibility of the Bankers winning it.

"[Tusker] have been in that position before against Gor Mahia in 2016 and they managed to win the league with two points," Situma told Citizen.

"They have to remain calm and make sure they take every game after another as a final. They have experienced players who know how to win big games, so I am sure they will manage the pressure that comes with leading the table at the end.

"KCB have a great coach and they have really fought to be where they are. You look at them playing against the big teams and you see how much they have improved, they are there deservedly."

How will Matasi, Momanyi impact the Brewers?

Robert Matano has managed to convince Harambee Stars custodian Patrick Matasi, who is a free agent, to join his team. He will be joining Michael Wanjala, Emery Mvuyekure, and Robert Mboya.

Charles Momanyi is also set to join the team and Situma has explained how the two will influence the former champions.

"It is a competition that needs experience, the signings they have made will be of great value to the team as they prepare for the competition because those players have tested continental football before," he continued.

"With the experience of the coach he will be able to balance the team and hopefully put a good show against the other continental giants.

"They have very good goalkeepers and with Matasi in the mix you expect the technical bench to make difficult decisions and drop one."