Tusker FC have not approached Kimanzi over coaching job - Aduda

The administrator has further confirmed Robert Matano has been discharged a few days after he was rushed to the hospital

FC have confirmed they have not contacted coach Francis Kimanzi regarding coaching his charges.

There were rumours indicating the 11-time champions were on the verge of appointing the immediate former Harambee Stars coach as their tactician. However, the Brewers have confirmed it is not true, that they are not keen on changing the technical bench.

"No, we have not approached Kimanzi to take over as our head coach," Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda told Goal on Thursday.

"We have a contract with [Robert] Matano and we are not intending to end it. So as it is, Matano is our coach and everything else, regarding the changes, is not true at all."

Meanwhile, the tactician has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted last weekend.

"Matano is okay now, he was discharged from hospital yesterday [Wednesday]," Aduda revealed.

"We believe he will recover fast enough to help us continue preparations for the new season."

The Brewers have so far signed Kevin Monyi and Christopher Oruchum from Stima and AFC respectively in preparations for the 2020/21 campaign.

Monyi, a defender, is the latest to leave Western Stima and joins Robert Matano’s side for the next two years.

He comes to help strengthen the whole playing unit for the local heavyweights, who last won a trophy four seasons ago.

Since then they have been chasing the league trophy unsuccessfully as have won them in the subsequent seasons, and have sparingly participated in the domestic cup tournament.

With Monyi and Oruchum already at the club, Matano has moved with speed to strengthen the backline, especially with the recent contract extension of full-back Eugene Asike.

The Ruaraka-based charges and FC have been rumoured to be interested in Onduparaka FC striker Julius Malingumu.

The Brewers, however, are in advanced talks with the Ugandan attacker even though Sofapaka and another unnamed side have approached him.

Tusker will also need to find a replacement for their previous top scorer Timothy Otieno, who left to join Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars.

The Nairobi-based charges, who will be playing their home games at Kinoru Stadium in Meru, will be aiming at winning the league this season.