Tusker FC have learned their lesson - Matano
Tusker FC coach Robert Matano is delighted with the fight his charges put in the 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Chemelil Sugar.
Timothy Otieno scored twice in the second half to ensure the Brewers secured a win against the struggling Sugar Millers at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday, having beaten them 7-0 earlier in the campaign. The veteran coach was also impressed with the way the players pushed to the end after recent setbacks against Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars respectively.
"[Players] had learned their lesson when they dropped points in the last two matches," Matano told Goal.
"It was a good fight from the first to the final whistle; even when we were leading we wanted more goals. There was that hunger to win the game and I am happy we managed to get three crucial points."
The tactician has welcomed the win which he believes is vital to Brewers chances of winning the league.
"We have a few games remaining to the end of the current campaign and consistency is important. It is going to be a tight race, but we have to concentrate on our matches and win them," Matano concluded.
Tusker are on 46 points after 22 league matches.