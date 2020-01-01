Tusker FC have learned their lesson - Matano

The tactician is satisfied with the way his players played in the win against the Sugar Millers

FC coach Robert Matano is delighted with the fight his charges put in the 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Sugar.

Timothy Otieno scored twice in the second half to ensure the Brewers secured a win against the struggling Sugar Millers at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday, having beaten them 7-0 earlier in the campaign. The veteran coach was also impressed with the way the players pushed to the end after recent setbacks against Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars respectively.

"[Players] had learned their lesson when they dropped points in the last two matches," Matano told Goal.

"It was a good fight from the first to the final whistle; even when we were leading we wanted more goals. There was that hunger to win the game and I am happy we managed to get three crucial points."

The tactician has welcomed the win which he believes is vital to Brewers chances of winning the league.

"We have a few games remaining to the end of the current campaign and consistency is important. It is going to be a tight race, but we have to concentrate on our matches and win them," Matano concluded.

Tusker are on 46 points after 22 league matches.