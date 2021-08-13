Tusker FC edge closer to FKF Premier League title after win over Kakamega Homeboyz

The 11-time champions are now on 61 points, three more than KCB who fell to Vihiga United

Tusker FC took a massive step towards their 12th Football Kenya Federation Premier League title after a 2-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

In a match played at Ruaraka Grounds on Thursday, evening, an own goal by Brian Eshihanda and a Michael Madoya strike was all the Brewers needed to open a three-point gap on top of the table.

The visitors started the match on a high note and were almost rewarded inside three minutes. A swift counter-attack ended with Emery Mvuyekure well beaten, but Vincent Ngesa was there to clear the ball off the line.

David Odhiambo would have, at least, connected the rebound but he shot over from close range.

That was a dangerous sign and the Brewers had to settle fast. They eventually did and ensured they attacked with every chance that came their way.

However, they had to wait until the 38th minute before getting their goal. Homeboyz conceded a free-kick which was delivered by Rodgers Aloro. Henry Meja flicked it but Francis Omondi was there to make a goal-line clearance.

Unfortunately, for him, the ball hit fellow defender Eshihanda and bounced into the back of the net.

Two minutes later, the league leaders doubled the advantage. This time around, it was Madoya who rose highest to connect an Aloro cross and ensure his team went to the break with a two-goal advantage.

Neither of the two teams would get a goal after the break.

KCB's ambitions of winning their maiden title suffered a major blow after losing 2-1 away to Vihiga United. Samuel Mwangi opened the scoring for the Bankers in the 14th minute, but two minutes later, Lawrence Luvanda equalised.

The winner came in the 34th minute through Otieno Isaac. KCB are now second on 58 points, while Tusker lead the race for the title with 61.

Kariobangi Sharks defeated Nzoia Sugar 3-1.

Tusker XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Jimmy Mbugua, Hillary Wandera, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Vincent Ngesa, Luke Namanda, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Michael Madoya, Boniface Muchiri

Subs: Michael Wanjala, Sammy Meja, Erick Ambunya, Humphrey Mieno, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Christopher Ochieng, Brian Marita, George Ogutu.

Kakamega Homeboyz XI: David Otieno, Benjamin Oketch, Collins Odhiambo, Brian Eshihanda, George Odiwuor, Francis Omondi, Stephen Mukongolo, Stephen Opoku, Derrick Onyango, Shami Mwinyi, David Odhiambo.

Subs: Geoffrey Oputi, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, Stephen Etyang, Estone Esiye, Fasanmi Ojo, Emmanuel Amwehe