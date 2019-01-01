Tusker FC coach Robert Matano: We gifted Chemelil Sugar with easy goals

The Brewers have now suffered five defeats from the last seven matches and are no longer in the race for the league title

FC head coach Robert Matano says his charges gave away easy goals in the 2-1 defeat to on Saturday.

Boniface Muchiri opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute but Lukas Waitere leveled matters ten minutes later. Musa Oundu sealed the win for the hosts in the 40th minute to give them their fourth point in two latest home games.

Matano believes that his side played without urgency and should have finished off the tie in the first half.

“It was a gift game, we gifted them two easy goals one from a rebound and a penalty. When you concede easy goals, it demoralizes the team and that is because we lacked concentration; after the two goals, we gave up.”

The experienced tactician has also pointed out on two players who he feels were not up to the task against the sugar millers on Saturday.

“The midfield and defense played well, but I had a problem with Faraj (Odeny) and Senaji (Clyde), they did not play well,” Matano told Goal in an interview.

The defeat was the Brewers' fifth in seven latest league games.