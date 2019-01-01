Tusker FC coach Matano irked by late equalizer from Mathare United

The tactician was infuriated by his team's lapse in concentration against the Slum Boys on Saturday

FC head coach Robert Matano is irked with the way his charges conceded a last-minute equalizer by in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on Saturday.

Timothy Otieno had given the Brewers a lead with about 20 minutes left, before substitute Klinsman Omulanga's curler in the final minute won a point for the Slum Boys. The tough-talking tactician has hit out at the entire team for the equalizer, insisting all players could have prevented the late goal.

"It was poor defensive pressing which cost us, we could have done better than staring," Matano told Goal on Sunday.

"[Omulanga] is in front of the goal and all we had to do was press as a team, we failed to do it and ended up dropping points. Lack of concentration and poor communication cost us. They [players] have to learn to defend for 90+ minutes, they have to organize themselves.

"We have experienced players who can dictate terms and control the tempo of the game but they did not do it," he continued.

The former AFC coach is however delighted with the way his charges played before conceding.

"We played well, I am happy with the general performance of the team. All we need to do is continue fighting and improve in the next assignment. We also have to learn to shut and press especially in our defensive area."

Tusker have just one point from their two KPL games played.