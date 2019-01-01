Tusker FC coach Robert Matano happy with new signings

The Brewers coach defends his decision to sign inexperienced players during the transfer window

FC head coach Robert Matano is confident he has the players to help the team be competitive in the 2019/20 season.

The 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have largely brought on board less established players, but last week they managed to sign experienced duo George Odhiambo and Humphrey Mieno.

When asked by Goal whether he was intending to add more experienced heads, Matano remained non-committal, instead, he went on to say he has a good team to grind out positive results.

“The team is stronger than it was last season, we have players who will make a difference and I am optimistic we will challenge other teams,” Matano told Goal.

“I have players who can do the job, they are competitive enough.

“We still have enough time to prepare, and by the time the league kicks off, we will be ready. Pre-season games are in the pipeline, we want to try several combinations and strengthen the parts we feel there is need to.”

Mieno, who picked up a knock during training, is expected to join the team next week. He was not in the squad which traveled to for the pre-season tour.

The Brewers will play in their opening game of the 2019/20 season.