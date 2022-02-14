Tusker FC coach Matano explains how he masterminded win over Ulinzi Stars

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has admitted he was forced to make changes against Ulinzi Stars after the half-time break to ensure his team collected maximum points on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

After a goalless first half, Jackson Macharia and Shami Kibwana scored in the second half to ensure the reigning champions collected their third consecutive win in the Kenyan top tier.

Interestingly, Macharia had come on to replace David Majak, who had scored two goals in as recent many matches.

The tactician, who is commonly referred to as 'The Lion' owing to his toughness, also lauded his players for their output in the game.

'I am happy with the subs'

"I was delighted with the outcome of the game because the boys played a good game and deserved to win," Matano told GOAL.

"In the first half, we struggled to score, so I studied our opponents well and decided to bring in players who could make an impact. I am impressed with the way the subs adapted fast to ensure we won the game.

"Asike is our captain and his absence was felt, remember he is one of the most experienced players we have in the squad. But again, it happens, not only him, we miss every player when out through injury or any other reason.

"However, we are happy because those who come in represent the absent ones well. They do the same job and we appreciate them as well."

Where are Tusker placed on the FKF-PL table?

The win on Saturday ensured the champions have collected 13 points from their last five league games.

The 12-time league champions are now placed sixth on the table with 29 points from the 17 games they have played.

In the aforementioned games, Matano's charges have managed nine wins, two draws and six losses, scoring 19 goals in the process and conceding 12.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz have collected 37 points after playing 18 games. They have won 10, drawn seven and lost once, scoring the highest number of goals in the division, 29, and conceding 18.