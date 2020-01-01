Tusker FC are just watchdogs, Gor Mahia destined for KPL title - Afriyie
Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie has stated Tusker FC will not beat Gor Mahia to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.
Only four points separate the two teams - the defending champions are on 45 points after playing 20 games, one game more than second-placed Brewers who are on 41 points.
The Township Rollers striker insists nothing will stop his former side from claiming their 19th crown.
"To me, it is like Gor have already won the league, no one can stop them from doing so," Afriyie told Goal.
"Once you are born a king, nothing can ever change that and it is the same thing with K'Ogalo.
"Tusker are just a watchdog and not even the game in hand can save them. Gor have more luck than Tusker; they should not panic. Captain Kenneth Muguna will lead them to the title."
The 25-year-old has also opined on AFC Leopards' season and predicted the position they will finish in.
"[Leopards] have greatly improved this season, they are doing well but the best they will finish is fifth, nothing more than that," Afriyie concluded.
The top tier is set to continue this weekend after a one-week break to pave way for the FKF Shield Cup.