Tusker duo resume training ahead of Ulinzi Stars clash

The duo resumed training with the rest of Tusker’s squad ahead of the weekend clash

Robert Matano has received a major boost in his squad as Tusker prepares to take on Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

The Brewers will welcome both Marlon Tangauzi and striker Michael Madoya, who are returning from injuries.

Madoya, the former Zoo Kericho forward and Tangauzi from Tanzania, resumed training with the rest of Tusker’s squad ahead of the weekend clash.

“Back to full training after a month out! Feeling much better and rejuvenated... Bring it on.” Madoya said in a Facebook post.

The return of the duo is expected to boost the low confidence of Tusker, who suffered a 2-1 defeat in the hands of league leaders-Mathare United.