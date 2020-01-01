Tusker draw with Wazito FC as Kakamega Homeboyz thrash Chemelil Sugar

The Brewers failed to pick maximum points at home and the result means they will have to spend the week in third place

dropped to the third place after a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC on Sunday at Ruaraka Grounds in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) encounter.

The stalemate means the Brewers have ceded some ground to Kakamega who are second with 44 points, two more than the 2016 KPL winners.

Both Wazito and Tusker wasted their early chances of the game with Augustine Otu firing wide from close range to deny the former a chance to get an opener in the second minute. Eric Ambunya was the culprit when his sixth-minute shot flew wide after the latter had a fine run into their opponents' area.

More teams

Kevin Omondi denied Brian Marita in the 13th minute when the former AFC winger collected a free kick pass from Rodgers Aloro but could not slide the ball past an alert Omondi.

Wazito survived another scare from Tusker in the 24th minute as Johnstone Omurwa made a goalline clearance. After getting a through pass from Marita, Ochieng beat Omondi and slotted home but the Wazito captain's quick reaction saved the day for them.

The Brewers eventually got the deserving lead in the 58th minute when Chrispinus Ochieng slotted home after a free-kick delivery from Aloro.

Paul Kiongera opened his goal account at Wazito FC in the 89th minute when he headed Dennis Ng'ang'a's corner to equalize for Wazito.

At Afraha Stadium, fought hard to ensure they picked up a 3-2 win against Kisumu All-Stars.

Daniel Waweru scored the opener for the Soldiers in the ninth minute before Masita Masuta added the second in the 27th minute.

Gershom Arabe halved the deficit in favour of Kisumu All-Stars from the spot after Bonaventure Muchika handled the ball inside the penalty box in the 46th minute.

Michael Owino struck in the 57th minute to help Otenga earn an equalizer but Masita returned in the 69th minute to help Ulinzi Stars regain their lead and deny struggling All-Stars a point away from home.

Article continues below

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz ran riot against Sugar and picked up all the points on offer from a 6-0 win.

Christopher Masinza scored a brace while Henry Omino, Shami Kibwana, Peter Thiong'o and Benjamin Oketch scored one goal each to punish Chemelil Sugar who had started to pick positive results in previous ties.

The Sugar Millers are 16th with nine points, one more than the bottom-placed Kisumu All-Stars.