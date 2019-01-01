Tusker coach slams keeper Emery Mvuyekure after Mathare United blunder

The Brewers had to settle for another stalemate which dealt them a major blow in the KPL title race

FC head coach Robert Matano says his goalkeeper was partly to blame for their 1-1 draw against on Saturday.

After the Brewers found the back of the net from a penalty kick through David Majak in the 15th minute, the 'Slum Boys' soon equalised with a penalty of their own.

Tusker goalkeer Emery Mvuyekure received a red card for handling the ball outside the penalty area in the 79th minute, leaving the visitors down to 10 men in the closing stages of the game.

Following the result, Matano singled out his keeper for criticism when asked about the incident.

“I cannot blame the defender for it, Emery could have cleared the ball with his feet. He had time to do so, but he went to handle the ball outside his area," Matano told Goal.

"That was his mistake, you cannot blame anyone else.”

However, Matano admitted, that his keeper's error should not have mattered had they converted some of their chances earlier in the game.

“We were not sharp in front of the goal; we created so many chances that could have won us the game, but we did not take them," Matano continued.

"I feel we were stronger in the second half as compared to the first, but in the end, the goals matter.”

“It was not a good result to us, and we also have to work on defense because conceding five penalties in as many games is not good.”

Tusker has won just one of their previous eight games, drawing three and losing five.