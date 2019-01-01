Tusker coach Robert Matano: We were denied clear penalties against Western Stima

The Brewers are currently placed sixth on the log with 30 points after 20 matches

FC head coach Robert Matano is far from impressed following his team's 1-1 draw with in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The 11-time league champions went ahead in the 56th minute courtesy of Boniface Muchiri but goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo made it even from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go.

Matano was left furious with decisions made by the match officials saying that they had a fixed agenda.

"That was not a penalty at all (talking of the incident that led to Stima's spot kick), Muchiri was denied two penalties, Sydney Ochieng one and Macharia one,"Matano told Goal.

"That is fixed mind, the referee came with a fixed mind.

"I have been in football for long and I know the laws of the game; if it is a penalty it should be given and when it is not it should not be given."

Tusker has been struggling of late and has one just one game out of the eight played.