Tusker coach Robert Matano targets two strikers to beef up the squad

The brewers dropped more points against the visiting Ulinzi Stars in a mid-week tie played on Wednesday

FC head coach Robert Matano says the team needs to sign two strikers who can finish the chances created by the team.

The Brewers drew one all at home with visiting in a Kenyan Premier League game played at Ruaraka on Wednesday.

Matano says his team could have recorded maximum points against the soldiers but was let down by the strikers, who failed to convert scoring chances.

"We got one point today (Wednesday), but we want to put more effort in our next game and claim maximum points. We played well, created chances but taking them was a problem.

"If we get about two strikers, quality ones, then I am sure we can do better in the league."

The brewers have so far managed to get twenty-six points from 17 matches, four more than Ulinzi Stars