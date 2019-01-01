Tusker coach Robert Matano gutted after dropping points against Nzoia Sugar

The Brewers were forced to come from behind to grab a point at home against the Sugar Millers

FC head coach Robert Matano was far from impressed after his team failed to collect maximum points against at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

Jackson Dwang gave the visitors a deserved lead six minutes after the half-time break, but Amini Muzerwa leveled matters in the final moments of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie.

Despite his side managing to get a point, the tactician was not happy with the result.

“I am disappointed with the result, we were playing at home and we wanted to win this game, but it did not happen. When you play at home you have an advantage of getting maximum points, but when you do not do that, definitely no one will be happy,” Matano told Goal.

Matano also challenged Amini to continue impressing if he is to get more playing time in the latter part of the KPL season.

“Scoring regularly is what gives a striker play time. Amini came and scored, he did what he should do and that is a plus to him. For a striker, scoring goals is like taking water, you have to drink it on regular basis," the coach added.

The Brewers are sixth on the KPL table with 46 points.